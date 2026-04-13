Clavicular Storms Off '60 Minutes Australia' Set After Awkward Clash Over 'Looksmaxxing'

It Doesn't Take Me '60 Minutes' to Know You're a Douchebag!!!

Play video content 60 Minutes Australia

A routine "60 Minutes Australia" interview didn’t just get awkward -- Clavicular walked out altogether after taking some hard shots at the dude who was firing the questions.

What started as a normal sit-down Sunday night quickly unraveled … when the "looksmaxxer" was asked point-blank if he identifies as an incel ... he fired back hard.

“Do I identify as an incel?” Clavicular shot back. “How could you ask me that question after you asked me about my relationships to women? … That’s quite literally is the worst sequence of questions I think I’ve ever heard.”

The interviewer was on the ropes, but tried to reset, raising “looksmaxxing” and its ties to incel culture -- but Clavicular wasn’t having it.

“I’m not linked to that group in any way,” he said. “Looksmaxxing is self-improvement … it’s about ascending out of that category. So that doesn’t make sense.”

But the real fireworks exploded when the convo shifted to his association with controversial figures like Andrew Tate.

“I see you want to make this political,” Clavicular snapped -- before veering way off course with a personal jab: “Too bad I didn’t have time to look into … who your wife cheated with.”

The interviewer shot back, “I’m not married, Clav.”

So Clavicular pulled the plug on the entire interview, saying, “So I could teach you about looksmaxxing … and maybe you could switch that up,” he said, before adding, “Thanks for the time, appreciate the interview.”