Clavicular's Girlfriend Violet Lentz Turns Herself In To Police On Battery Charge

"Looksmaxxing" streamer Clavicular's girlfriend -- Violet Lentz -- is following him into hot water ... jailmaxxing in Florida after turning herself in to police on a battery charge.

A spox for the Osceola County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... Violet surrendered Sunday just before noon and was booked with misdemeanor battery.

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She posed for her mug shot ... staring blankly into the camera, and clearly she's not too thrilled to be there.

Violet spent hours behind bars ... getting released early Monday at 1:45 AM on $1K bond.

Last Friday ... the Sheriff's Office told us detectives were looking for Violet Lentz on an active warrant for battery -- stemming from a February incident where a 19-year-old woman reported to deputies that she had been battered by Violet.

Authorities say Violet's beau Clavicular -- real name Braden Peters -- instigated the fight and posted it on social media to exploit the two women ... leading to a warrant out for his arrest for misdemeanor battery and criminal conspiracy to commit battery.