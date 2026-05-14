'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Unlikely to Have Men Return

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" is going back into production, but some cast members -- those with penises -- might not be returning ... and there are dueling narratives as to why.

Production sources tell TMZ ... some of the men have banded together and refused to return in a hardball demand for more money.

However, another source with direct knowledge tells us ... it's unlikely the men will return, but it isn't their decision -- instead, it's producers who think there's not enough bang for the buck, so to speak.

In a nutshell, we're told the ladies are the stars of the series ... and producers got more evidence of that when fans rejected the dudes' recent "DadTok" venture.

Plus, Dakota Mortensen already can't come back, because he and Taylor Frankie Paul have dual restraining orders against each other!

TMZ broke the news ... the popular Hulu series is set to pick up cameras again following an emergency mid-March pause due to a physical dispute between Taylor and Dakota, which prompted a police investigation.

We hear the ladies are ready to get the show on the road -- and that may even include TFP, who on Instagram yesterday, reshared a clip of 'SLOMW' producer Jeff Jenkins saying she was welcome to return, and he hopes she does.