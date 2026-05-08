Taylor Frankie Paul Gets Almost 12 Hours with Son on Mother's Day

Taylor Frankie Paul will get a nearly 12-hour hangout with her son on Mother's Day ... TMZ has learned.

In new court documents that hit the docket on Wednesday, a judge awarded her "parent-time" on Sunday, May 10, from 9 AM to 8:30 PM ... which means a whole day with the son she's seen only sparingly since we posted video of her accidentally hitting her other child with a barstool during an argument with Dakota Mortensen.

Paul's weekly parenting time is also increasing across the board ... jumping from just 8 hours a week to 12 hours a week. The court recommends three separate four-hour supervised blocks for mother and child to bond.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

This is a change to the temporary protection order ... but Taylor and Dakota are scheduled to attend a hearing June 1 to discuss "future child custody and parent-time issues."

As we told you ... TFP and DM were both granted permanent restraining orders against one another at the end of last month. Due to the orders, sources told us Mortensen's unlikely to return to "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives."

Play video content Video: Jessi Draper Criticized Taylor Frankie Paul in Voice Memo From March

Paul's costar, Jessi Draper, came to her defense via a court declaration ... less than two months after she bashed the star on a shocking audio message we obtained.