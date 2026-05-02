'SLOMW' Producer Says He Hopes Taylor Frankie Paul Will Be Back on Show

Taylor Frankie Paul hasn't been totally banned from "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" ... in fact, one top producer is keeping her fingers crossed she'll appear on the upcoming season.

Jeff Jenkins discussed Paul possibly coming back to the hit reality show during Deadline’s Reality TV Summit on Friday ... and, he says he had a long talk with Taylor the other day -- and, she's very grounded and composed.

Jeff Jenkins on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ returning and Taylor Frankie Paul’s involvement | Deadline’s Reality TV Summit | #SLOMW pic.twitter.com/2cmW9hFXdT @DEADLINE

Jeff brings up her recent court appearance where she and Dakota Moretensen got permanent restraining orders against each other ... noting its exactly what Taylor wanted.

This makes it impossible to film together, Jenkins mentions ... though he seems fine with cutting off Dakota rather than Taylor.

When asked if Taylor would be back filming with the other women, Jeff hedges a bit ... saying he certainly hopes so.

Play video content Video: Jessi Draper Criticized Taylor Frankie Paul in Voice Memo From March

We know at least one of her costars -- Jessi Draper -- has publicly embraced her after previously calling her out. Remember, she filed a declaration of support for Taylor earlier this week ... though we later shared audio in which she bashed her to Dakota.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

Production sources told us earlier this month that Taylor's return was a possibility after we posted horrific video of her throwing barstools at Dakota -- one of which hit her 5-year-old daughter.