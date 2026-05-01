'Mormon Wives' Chase McWhorter Leaves Filming Up to the Women

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Chase McWhorter is making one thing clear ... when it comes to the show, the women are in charge.

We caught up with Chase in New York, and he told us he leaves all filming decisions up to the ladies of 'SLOMW' ... saying they know what’s best when it comes to what ends up on screen -- and as for whether the show is coming back, he teased it could be, but added the women would have the real scoop.

Chase also dished on his recent connection to "Unwell Winter Games" star Hallie Batchelder, telling us he’s been a longtime fan and finally meeting her felt like a dream. He says he followed her online before they linked up at Coachella and admits he was “stoked” to meet her in person.

However, don’t expect any labels just yet ... 'cause Chase says he’s been single for about a year -- noting it's his longest stretch being solo -- and right now they’re just “going with the vibes.” That said, he didn’t hold back, telling us he loves Hallie and she knows it.