'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Orange County Spinoff Seen Filming

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Orange County spinoff already has cameras rolling ... as the brand new bunch has been recently spotted, with a full crew in tow.

Production crews have been spotted all over upscale pockets of Orange County over the past week, with multiple videos being posted online showing the new cast as they've quietly begun filming the anticipated new Hulu series.

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The spottings come as a shock, being that Hulu just recently announced the spinoff and the cast just last week during their "Get Real" event in L.A. ... introducing Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Bobbi Althoff, Salomé Andrea, McCall DaPron, Ashleigh Pease, Madison Bontempo, and Chandler Higginson to the Mormon mix.

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There's no official premiere date yet, but if filming continues at this pace, don't be surprised if this one hits screens sooner rather than later. As we previously reported, the OG crew in Utah is expected to go cameras back up, following a sudden pause ... so Hulu clearly has their their eyes on all the tea.