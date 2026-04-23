Taylor Frankie Paul Ditches Social Media After Weeks of Whirlwind Drama

It's been a wild couple of weeks for Taylor Frankie Paul ... and she's taking a step back for herself by ditching social media.

Here's the deal ... TFP's Instagram and TikTok were deleted on Wednesday ... and fans were left asking, WTF is going on, girl?!

A source close to Taylor tells TMZ ... everything is fine -- she's just taking a break from the apps amid the wild news cycle she's been starring in.

It makes sense ... the past few weeks have likely taken a huge emotional toll -- after her season of "The Bachelorette" was yanked by ABC, then the update she would not be prosecuted for a pair of domestic violence reports earlier this year ... followed by the news that "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" was going back into production after it was paused due to one of the DV reports.

We broke the story ... 'SLOMW' cameras had gone down suddenly due to a recent alleged domestic violence incident. We then learned Dakota Mortensen went to cops in West Jordan, Utah, with a third allegation of domestic violence against Taylor -- the alleged incident is said to have taken place in early to mid-2024.