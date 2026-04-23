Bobbi Althoff Joins 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Orange County Spinoff

... But Check Out My Secret Life in New Spinoff!!!

Bobbi Althoff's cringe comedy has propelled her into reality TV ... because she's landed a role on the upcoming 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' spinoff.

According to reports ... Hulu has officially ordered "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County" -- and Althoff's one of the big names involved.

The show is set to premiere later this year ... and will follow a group of lifestyle influencers -- most of them parents -- as they navigate #MomTok.

Lifestyle TikToker Avery Woods (seen below), actress Madison Bontempo, influencer Aspyn Ovard, and Althoff are just a few of the stars signed up for the first season.

It's worth noting ... Althoff, Woods, and several of the other women are reportedly not Mormon -- so, we don't know yet how much the new show will dive into the tension between the religion's traditional values and the modern internet as the OG did.

Speaking of the OG ... Jenn Affleck was reportedly in talks to headline this entry to the franchise -- but that obviously didn't work out. The original 'Secret Lives' production was put on pause after we shared video of the brutal confrontation between star Taylor Frankie Paul and her then-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, but we're told they will resume filming shortly now that Taylor has skated criminal charges for separate domestic violence incidents in 2026.