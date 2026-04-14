Taylor Frankie Paul Won't Face Charges Over Fights With Dakota Mortensen

Taylor Frankie Paul will NOT be prosecuted for her alleged involvement in a couple domestic violence incidents in Utah involving her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

Prosecutors in Utah announced Tuesday they were declining to file criminal charges against the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star.

Taylor was the subject of two separate investigations by two different police departments ... but the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office says there was not enough evidence to support filing criminal charges.

Prosecutors signaled it was going to be hard to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Taylor committed any crimes.

Taylor is on probation for a past domestic violence incident, but prosecutors say they will not pursue any probation violations either.

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The investigations led to 'SLOMW' filming to be put on ice ... and video of her violent incident with Dakota in 2023 led to Taylor's season of "The Bachelorette" to be canceled.

Unclear when 'SLOMW' filming will start up now that Taylor appears to have dodged criminal charges.