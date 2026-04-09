Dakota Mortensen Drops Taylor Frankie Paul Details on 'Unwell Winter Games'

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Dakota Mortensen is not shying away from bringing up baby mama Taylor Frankie Paul amid their ongoing dispute ... 'cause he's yapping all about how she got with another guy while they were still seeing each other, during his appearance on "Unwell Winter Games."

The 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star had quite a bit to say about his ex when chatting with 'UWG' costar Gleb Savchenko, claiming he never has moved on from Taylor and was "just waiting for her" -- hoping one day he'd maybe have a chance with her.

In the clip -- filmed before the alleged February incident Dakota later reported -- Dakota straight up says to Gleb, "she lied to me, then had sex with me, then after tells me" ... to which the "Dancing with the Stars" pro responds with "Well, the sex was better with you" -- hyping him up, saying "she came back for good D."

As we've previously reported ... Dakota and Taylor have been battling in Utah courts to obtain restraining orders against each other, while their hit Hulu show was paused after the February report.

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Taylor was set to star on "The Bachelorette" this season, but ABC yanked it from airing days before its premiere date after we published video of an incident from 2023, when Taylor chucked metal barstools toward Dakota ... striking her young daughter.

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A temporary protective order filed by Taylor was just recently granted -- ordering Dakota to remain 100 yards away from her until their court hearing later this month -- claiming he was possessive over her and even got a tattoo on his inner lip with her initials, displaying his obsession with their relationship, according to the filing.

Dakota was granted a TRO last month and was awarded temporary custody of their young son, Ever.