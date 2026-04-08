Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Ordered Not to Contact Her, Stay 100 Yards Away

Taylor Frankie Paul was granted a temporary protective order against her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, amid their bitter court battle, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, a Utah judge ordered Dakota Tuesday to stay 100 yards away from Taylor until a hearing later this month, when the court will determine if either party will be awarded a permanent restraining order against the other.



As TMZ first reported, Dakota filed for a temporary protective order in May. He claimed she attacked him in February 2026 and listed multiple alleged incidents from their past. The court granted Dakota’s petition and awarded him temporary custody of their son, Ever.

This week, Taylor filed her own petition against Dakota. She claimed he was the abusive one during the relationship. In her filing, she claimed Dakota was possessive and jealous of her being on "The Bachelorette."

As TMZ first reported, Taylor submitted photos of alleged texts to back up her claims in court.

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Per the court order, Dakota cannot email, text, call, or communicate in any form with Taylor.