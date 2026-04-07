Taylor Frankie Paul Faces Off Against Ex Dakota Mortensen in Court ...On Live Stream

Faces Off Against Ex Dakota Mortensen in Court

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Taylor Frankie Paul is getting her day in court ... the reality star is going toe-to-toe with her ex Dakota Mortensen in a protection hearing today, and we're live-streaming the proceeding.

Dakota previously filed a temporary restraining order against TFP and is asking the court to extend the protective order into a long-term one, as authorities investigate accusations of domestic violence, which Dakota brought against Taylor.

Remember ... the temporary protective order meant that Taylor also temporarily lost custody of the couple's 2-year-old son, Ever.

As you know ... TFP pled guilty to aggravated assault in 2023 after being accused of attacking Dakota in an incident caught on camera. Then in February, an investigation was opened regarding another alleged incident of TFP attacking Dakota.

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A third police investigation was launched in March when Dakota went to the cops about an alleged instance in 2024.