Taylor Frankie Paul Vacations with Her Older Kids As She's Barred from Seeing Child with Dakota

Taylor Frankie Paul isn't letting her recent personal drama get in the way of living life ... 'cause she headed to the great outdoors of Utah on a family vacation with her 2 older kids!

The 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star posted a glimpse of the family vacation on her Instagram Story Friday ... showing her cheesing on a couch with her older kids, Indy and Ocean, along with a few other adults.

Notably, the trip comes as she's temporarily barred from seeing her youngest child, Ever, whom she shares with Dakota Mortensen ... after he was granted a protective order against her. Taylor shares her older kids with her ex-husband, Tate.

The group is in Moab, Utah ... a place known as the gateway to the stunning red rock formations of Arches National Park. Taylor and her family certainly took in all nature had to offer, 'cause she also shared a snap of them on an off-roading tour.

Taylor and her kiddos stayed at the luxurious Hoodoo Moab Curio Collection hotel by Hilton, a 4-diamond resort fitted with a full-service spa, a heated outdoor pool with cabanas, a bar and a steakhouse.

Play video content TMZ.com

As you know, Taylor's been lying fairly low since her season of "The Bachelorette" was axed after TMZ reported new allegations of physical violence against her ... and published a video of her throwing barstools at Dakota in front of her daughter in 2023, which led to her assault arrest.

It appeared in the video Taylor's daughter was struck with one of the stools ... and a police report later said the girl had a "goose egg on her head."

Dakota was granted the TRO against Taylor on March 20, which gave him temporary custody of their 2-year-old until at least April 7, when they're due in court.