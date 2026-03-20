Taylor Frankie Paul Not Allowed to See Child with Dakota Mortensen Until April

Dakota Mortensen just had a major legal victory against Taylor Frankie Paul -- his request for a temporary protective order has been granted ... and Taylor won't be seeing their son, Ever, until April.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Dakota will have temporary custody of their 2-year-old until at least April 7, when they're due in court.

Until then, the fired "Bachelorette" star must also stay 100 feet away from Dakota, which includes his home. She also can't own any weapons.

We told you all about it -- Dakota went to court earlier this week to start the process of getting a protective order against Taylor ... and happened to be there at the same time as Taylor's ex-husband, Tate.

Dakota filed Thursday and told the court about a "chaotic" and "frightening" incident during which she recently choked him.

We broke the news -- just last month, Taylor allegedly choked Dakota, ripped a necklace from his neck and scratched his neck during two altercations that occured with their son in the same residence.

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We also obtained video of the "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star physcially attacking him ahead of her 2023 arrest for assault. As you know, ABC cut her season of "The Bachelorette" just hours after the video was released.