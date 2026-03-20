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Taylor Frankie Paul Guest Appearance on 'Bachelor' Cruise Canceled

Taylor Frankie Paul Told to Walk the Plank by 'Bachelor' Cruise

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Taylor Frankie Paul won't be setting sail with a bunch of 'Bachelor' fans ... because her surprise appearance on a 'Bachelor' cruise ship has been canceled.

Sources close to the event tell TMZ … organizers planned to add Paul to the "Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea" website Monday -- just one day after the new season would've premiered -- to announce her as a special guest. However, we're told organizers had scrapped her appearance before ABC decided to pull the plug on her season entirely.

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VIOLENT ATTACK
TMZ.com

We broke the story ... publishing video of a violent confrontation in 2023 between Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, earlier this week. Shortly after we published the video, ABC canceled the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette."

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Cinnabon, Meta, and other companies have cut ties with TFP as well.

Bottom line ... Taylor's on her own -- because lots of her partners are abandoning ship.

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