Taylor Frankie Paul Guest Appearance on 'Bachelor' Cruise Canceled

Taylor Frankie Paul won't be setting sail with a bunch of 'Bachelor' fans ... because her surprise appearance on a 'Bachelor' cruise ship has been canceled.

Sources close to the event tell TMZ … organizers planned to add Paul to the "Bachelor Nation Vacation at Sea" website Monday -- just one day after the new season would've premiered -- to announce her as a special guest. However, we're told organizers had scrapped her appearance before ABC decided to pull the plug on her season entirely.

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We broke the story ... publishing video of a violent confrontation in 2023 between Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, earlier this week. Shortly after we published the video, ABC canceled the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette."

Cinnabon, Meta, and other companies have cut ties with TFP as well.