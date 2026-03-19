ABC 'Bachelorette' Event Scrapped After Taylor Frankie Paul Abuse Video

ABC just pulled the plug on Taylor Frankie Paul's season of "The Bachelorette" ... and now, their promo to hype the show is all a big waste.

TMZ has learned ABC planned a "House of Roses" premiere party at Nya Studios West in Los Angeles Sunday to celebrate TFP's journey to finding love -- and it's canned. The "immersive pop-up" was offering a sneak peek at Taylor's season and even a chance to experience one-on-ones and group dates. Fans were also promised exclusive goodies and photo ops throughout the free event.

We broke the news ... ABC cut Taylor's show -- set to debut Sunday -- after TMZ published video that shows her brutalizing her baby daddy Dakota Mortensen in 2023, which led to her arrest for assault charges. She pleaded guilty to a felony count under a deal that reduced her felony charge to a misdemeanor in three years if she abided by the agreement.

Play video content TMZ.com

We also revealed she allegedly physically assaulted Dakota -- the father of her youngest child -- just weeks ago during back-to-back nights of fighting. He filed a protective order against her Thursday.

Taylor's team has stood their ground that Dakota is the aggressor in their situationship ... and said the video we published is part of his "never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child."