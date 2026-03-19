Utah Prosecutors Eyeing Taylor Frankie Paul for Possible Probation Violation

More trouble may be coming down the pike for Taylor Frankie Paul ... we're told Utah prosecutors are looking into whether the recent allegations of assaulting ex Dakota Mortensen constitute a violation of her ongoing probation from her separate case in 2023.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill tells TMZ ... "We have received the police report for the new allegations, and it is our understanding the case is being screened by the Draper City prosecutor. We requested the police report so our prosecutors could evaluate how those new allegations may affect the case for which the defendant is currently on probation."

TMZ first reported that Dakota claimed Taylor got physical with him, allegedly choking him and ripping his necklace from his neck. We've confirmed police were called over the incident, and a report was filed.

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