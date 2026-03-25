'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Fate Is in Limbo

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" production has been shut down for weeks ... and we hear it's unclear whether another episode will ever be filmed.

Here's the deal ... 'SLOMW' slammed the brakes due to an alleged February domestic incident involving Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex, Dakota Mortensen. Utah authorities are currently investigating the matter.

An insider with direct knowledge tells TMZ ... the future of 'SLOMW' is very much up in the air ... not only are police doing their thing, but a third-party investigator hired by series production company JJP is looking into unspecified leveled accusations among the cast.

Bottom line ... nothing is going to happen until findings can be reviewed by ABC -- and with or without TFP, we're told it's unknown if another moment of the popular Hulu reality series will ever be filmed.

As you know ... Taylor's season of "The Bachelorette" has also been derailed after TMZ reported video from TFP's 2023 DV case. That case has nothing to do with the stoppage of 'SLOMW' ... and was even discussed on the series.