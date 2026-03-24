Taylor Frankie Paul’s Mom Sends Daughter Positive Vibes Amid Abuse Controversy

Taylor Frankie Paul's reality TV career is hitting a low patch, but her mom is telling her it's all going to work out in the end.

Taylor's mom, Liann May, tagged her daughter in an Instagram Story on Tuesday and said she got a good omen when reading some scriptures from the Bible.

Liann says she was reading outside when a ladybug landed on the palm of her hand ... she snapped a photo and posted it online, tagging Taylor.

Seems Liann sees the flying visitor as a good sign for her family ... posting about how ladybugs are a symbol of good luck and fortune.

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Taylor needs all the help and support she can get right now ... be it from family, friends, or ladybugs.

Her season of "The Bachelorette" got canceled, and her other reality show paused production amid an investigation into fresh claims of domestic violence between her and her baby daddy.