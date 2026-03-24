Taylor Frankie Paul Seen Drunkenly Rude to Cops in 2023 Body Cam Footage

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Taylor Frankie Paul’s heated run-in with police before her 2023 arrest is coming into clearer focus ... and body cam video shows her clashing with officers on scene.

In the police footage obtained by TMZ, Taylor appears visibly intoxicated as cops respond to the incident at her Utah home ... slurring her words, struggling to keep her balance, and repeatedly snapping back at officers as they try to control the situation.

At several points, she’s seen peppering an officer with questions -- such as asking if she's allowed to drink water, asking about their personal lives, and plainly saying, "What is your job, exactly?"

Taylor seems to be offended that cops are calling her "extremely intoxicated" as she claims she's like a "2 outta 10" ... then offers to be tested with the cop's "blezeryzer" -- presumably referring to a breathalyzer, which she seems to think would prove she's not as drunk as they think she is.

The 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star repeatedly tells officers throughout the video that her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, pushed her into the garage, as she breaks down in tears.

Play video content Herriman City Police Department

Officers ultimately determined Taylor was the primary aggressor, and the situation escalates as they move to take her into custody ... with the chaos of the night unfolding in real time on camera.

Play video content TMZ.com