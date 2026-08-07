Teen Gunman Kills At Least 7 and Injures More During Thailand School Rampage

Teen Kills At Least 7, Injures Many More At School

At least seven people were murdered in cold blood, and over a dozen more were injured after a gun-toting teen opened fire in Thailand, killing his grandparents and then shooting up his high school, according to media reports.

The New York Times said the bloodshed began Friday morning when the unidentified teen fatally shot his grandparents inside their home before moving on to the Debsirin Nonthaburi School near the capital of Bangkok.

Thailand's Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwunchwee said at least 6 people were killed at the school -- five of them teachers and the shooter, who took his own life with the handgun. Early reports stated that three students were among the victims, but that number may have changed.

Play video content Video: At Least 7 Dead After Teen Opens Fire at Thailand School AP

Video of the shooting posted to social media shows students hiding under tables in a classroom as gunshots are heard in the background. As many as 26 bullets were reportedly fired by the gunman.

Polapee described the weapon as a "compact small gun," registered to the teen's grandfather, who was a former government teacher.