In-N-Out Pays Tribute to Employee Killed in Idaho Shooting, Supporting Family

In-N-Out is speaking out after one of its own was killed in a recent mass shooting in Idaho ... saying the company is devastated by the loss and is now focused on helping the victim's loved ones.

The popular burger chain released an emotional statement honoring Ashley Garibay, a 23-year-old from Stockton, California, who was among the 3 killed and 7 injured when Chad Williams opened fire at an Idaho In-N-Out with an assault-style rifle -- before he killed himself.

The company says, "Our IN-N-OUT Family is heartbroken as we mourn the tragic loss of three innocent lives, one of them being our Associate, Ashley Garibay."

According to In-N-Out, Ashley was known for her warm personality and dedication on the job, saying she "strongly embodied our values" and greeted customers with "a smile and warmth that left a lasting impression on everyone she met."

The company said Ashley will be remembered as a "beloved friend and teammate" whose compassion, pride, and commitment won't be forgotten.

In-N-Out also revealed it's standing behind Ashley's family in the wake of the tragedy, saying it's "offering her family support in many ways that reflect their needs and wishes, while respecting their privacy."

Play video content Video: Gun-Wielding Bystander Fired at Idaho In-N-Out Mass Shooter Lane Koehn via Storyful

The chain closed by thanking the public for the outpouring of support, expressing gratitude for the "kindness and prayers shared in Ashley's memory" and extended to her loved ones.

As we previously reported ... the mayhem began Saturday afternoon at the burger joint in Twin Falls -- a city in southern Idaho -- where the gunman opened fire before an armed civilian and off-duty officer shot back. The motive is still unknown.