Perez Hilton Sparks Police Response After Alarming TikTok Livestream in Miami-Dade

Perez Hilton was at the center of a police response in Miami-Dade after authorities received reports he was livestreaming alarming behavior, TMZ has learned.

Alarming video from Perez’s TikTok Live appeared to show him bloodied while visibly distressed.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office tells TMZ ... deputies received multiple calls about the livestream and quickly located the male's residence.

Deputies spoke with family members at the scene, who confirmed the male was alone inside the home.

Authorities say deputies have since “tactically disengaged” but continue to monitor the situation.

Perez rose to fame in the early 2000s through his celebrity gossip website and later became a television personality known for covering Hollywood’s biggest stars and scandals. He is the father of 3 young kids.

We’ve reached out to Perez, his representatives and family members for information about his condition ... so far, no word back.