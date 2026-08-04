Diddy's Electronics, Cash Forfeited to U.S. Government

It looks like Diddy's out $9,000 and a whole Best Buy's worth of electronics ... because the judge in his criminal case just signed an order handing over a bunch of stuff confiscated during his arrest and raids on his homes.

Judge Arun Subramanian -- who you may remember from presiding over Diddy's criminal trial -- signed an order Tuesday officially forfeiting a bunch of property to Uncle Sam, authorizing the feds to take possession and dispose of the items in accordance with the law.

It's a long list of items ... multiple iPhones, iPads, hard drives -- and even $9K cash seized from the Park Hyatt Hotel on September 16, 2024 -- when Diddy was taken into custody.

The docs note no claims contesting the forfeiture had been filed in the 30 days since the forfeiture notice was published ... so the judge signed off on the order, and now it's a done deal.

As you know ... Diddy's properties were all raided back in 2024 before he was arrested and slapped with a number of charges ... and he was ultimately convicted on two counts related to prostitution.

Play video content Video: Diddy Spotted on Video During Daily Walk at Federal Prison TMZ.com

Diddy is currently serving time in federal prison -- and his release date just got pushed back to February 20, 2028 ... on the heels of a violent fight that landed him in a Special Housing Unit.