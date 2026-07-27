Cassie Shuts Down Ex-Male Escort in Court Battle Over Diddy Freak Offs

Cassie scored a legal victory in the battle with one of the former male escorts suing her over freak offs with her ex, Diddy, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, a federal court judge sided with Cassie and dismissed all claims against her brought by Clayton Howard.

The order does, however, give him the opportunity to amend some of his claims to potentially revive a portion of the case against Cassie.

Clayton’s sued both Diddy and Cassie, claiming he suffered damages, including psychological injuries, after participating in the freak offs. He claimed Cassie coordinated the events.

Cassie claimed Clayton only brought his lawsuit after he discovered she settled with Diddy for $20 million.

She also pointed to a text the former male escort-turned-law student sent her husband, Alex Fine, after she came forward with her claims. The text was sent before she settled her lawsuit with Diddy.

Clayton told Cassie’s husband “your wife's truth is 100% valid as I'm sure you did as well, I would have come forward and I'm glad she got some form of Justice!"

The former male escort claimed the text did not prove anything.