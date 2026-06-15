Diddy Scores Legal Win As Dawn Richard's Lawsuit Is Thrown Out of Court

Diddy just scored a legal win ... because Dawn Richard's civil lawsuit against him was thrown out of federal court ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, a federal judge dismissed all of Dawn's claims ... and all but one of them can't be refiled.

The court found the vast majority of her claims were filed past the statute of limitations. However, the judge ruled Dawn could refile one her claims -- which is related to copyrights -- in New York state court.

The former Danity Kane and Diddy-Dirty Money member sued Diddy in September 2024 ... claiming Diddy became upset with her back in the day when she advised his then-girlfriend, Cassie, to leave him due to alleged abuse she witnessed.

Dawn said she also endured days without sleep due to Diddy's demands, which caused her to lose weight and break out in rashes. She also accused Diddy of touching her breasts and butt at a recording studio.

At the time, Diddy’s lawyer scoffed at Dawn's allegations.

Diddy's lawyer, Erica Wolff, told TMZ ... "In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a payday -- conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour."

She added, "If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with 'Making the Band' and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the 'Making the Band' reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on 'The Love Album' last year."