Nolan Wells Death: OnlyFans Model Responds to Friend's Legal Threat

Play video content Video: OnlyFans Model Claps Back at Legal Threat in Nolan Wells Case

The OnlyFans model who is on the receiving end of a cease-and-desist letter from Nolan Wells' friend has a message for him ... bring it on!!!

Kymbra Li just responded to Bart Edmiston Jr.'s legal threat ... and pretty much laughed in his face.

The way Kymbra sees it, a potential lawsuit from Nolan's friend is only going to boost her profile ... and he's not going to squeeze any money out of her.

Kymbra claims to have lawyers lined up to take her case pro bono if Bart decides to sue. She's not pressed about losing either ... saying she's got nothing to lose.

As you know, Bart lawyered up after a photo went viral of him and a woman the internet is trying to link to Nolan's death.

He called attorney Russell Latino, who went after Kymbra on Wednesday, claiming she's defaming Bart on social media.

According to Latino's 5-page legal threat, he alleges the adult content creator is falsely claiming Bart helped cause and cover up Nolan's death.

Latino also claims Kymbra doxxed Bart by sharing his address, pics of his home, property records, and information about his family's workplaces.