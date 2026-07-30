Nolan Wells' Friend Bart Sends OnlyFans Model Legal Threat

Nolan Wells' friend Bart Edmiston Jr. is putting his new attorney to work ... and the first order of business appears to be a legal threat against an OnlyFans model who is yapping about the investigation.

Bart's lawyer, Russell Latino, fired off a cease and desist letter to social media personality Kymbra Li Wednesday ... claiming she's been pushing false and defamatory statements about Bart on her social media channels.

In the five-page legal threat, obtained by TMZ, Latino claims Li is falsely claiming Bart helped cause Nolan's death and participated in a cover-up.

Latino also claims Li published Bart's address, photos of his home, property records and information about his family's workplaces ... allegedly exposing Bart and his family to harassment and physical danger.

Bart's lawyer demands Li make her Bart-related posts private while preserving them as potential evidence, stop publishing his personal information and issue a public apology acknowledging she had no factual basis to implicate him in Nolan's death.

The clock is ticking ... Latino gives Li five business days to comply ... though he says Bart may sue regardless.

As we reported, Bart recently retained the attorney amid a wave of online allegations linking him to Nolan's death. His family says Bart voluntarily turned over his phone, photos, videos, boat and GPS data to investigators.

Latino says law enforcement has NOT identified Bart as a suspect or person of interest ... despite Li's alleged claims.