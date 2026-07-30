Porn Star Emily Willis Slowly Recovering After Catastrophic Brain Damage

Emily Willis' family has reached a massive settlement with the Malibu rehab facility where she suffered catastrophic brain damage ... but TMZ has learned she's slowly recovering.

Emily's mother, Yesenia Cooper, tells TMZ ... Emily is not verbal but can communicate with her eyes and by shaking her head -- she understands about 80% of what is going on.

However, her mom tells us she is improving, getting better day by day, and still fighting to live the best life possible.

As we reported ... Cooper sued Malibu Lighthouse Treatment in 2024, claiming the facility failed to properly care for Emily while she was being treated for ketamine addiction at Summit Malibu earlier that year. This week, they reached a $3 Million settlement -- the defendants denied wrongdoing and did not admit liability.

We're told ... Emily is still learning to walk again and needs help being fed -- but she is finally able to sleep on her own and has gotten back to watching movies and shows she enjoys.

As for her life now ... her mom tells TMZ ... after undergoing more than 10 surgeries, Emily is currently in Mexico working with top-tier therapists ... and the family is hoping to travel to Spain so she can undergo new neurological brain-related procedures designed to stimulate the systems that control speech, communication, and movement.