Porn Star Emily Willis Hospitalized After Apparent OD, Critical Condition

Emily Willis -- a famous porn star -- was hospitalized after an apparent overdose, and she's in bad shape as doctors work on nursing her back to health ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us the adult film actress was transported to a medical facility in Thousand Oaks, CA Sunday -- this after a call for service reporting a possible OD. We're told the report came in for an unresponsive 25-year-old ... whom we've confirmed is Emily.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Our sources tell us she's currently in the critical care unit at the hospital -- although her exact condition is unknown.

One other notable tidbit -- Emily was actually transported from a well-known celeb rehab location in Malibu ... where she appears to have been receiving treatment for addiction.

Emily has been working in the porn biz since at least 2017 -- and she's been a rising star since then ... having appeared in countless videos and productions since then, and collaborating with a ton of recognizable brands like Reality Kings, Evil Angel and more.

She's also done work for Penthouse Magazine -- and actually won Pet of the Month in 2019. Emily has also made waves at AVN Awards in recent years ... so she's a known name.

Emily has even rubbed shoulders with big-time social media stars -- including David Dobrik. She was embroiled in a bit of controversy in 2021, when she filed a defamation suit against a bunch of other porn stars ... alleging they were trashing her on social media apps.

Since then, Emily has kept busy with a lot of different kinds of projects, including a handful outside of porn -- she's appeared in music videos and other promotional modeling campaigns.

Like we said ... she's incredibly popular -- with over 2 million followers on Instagram alone.

Play video content TMZ Studios