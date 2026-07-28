Porn Star Emily Willis’ Family Reaches $3 Million Settlement Over Rehab Brain Injury

Emily Willis' family has reached a $3 Million settlement with the Malibu rehab facility where the former adult film star suffered catastrophic brain damage and was left permanently disabled.

Willis' mom and legal guardian, Yesenia Cooper, sued Malibu Lighthouse Treatment in 2024, claiming the facility failed to properly care for Emily while she was being treated for ketamine addiction at Summit Malibu earlier that year.

According to court docs, Emily is expected to receive approximately $1.25 Million after attorneys' fees and liens, while her mom will continue serving as her conservator. The defendants denied wrongdoing and did not admit liability.

The lawsuit alleged Emily's health rapidly declined after she checked into the facility in January 2024, leaving her frail, disoriented, dehydrated, and unable to properly walk, eat or care for herself.

The docs say Emily was found unconscious the following month, and paramedics performed CPR for 30 to 40 minutes before restoring her heartbeat. The prolonged lack of oxygen allegedly caused irreversible brain damage.

TMZ broke the story at the time ... Emily was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after suffering cardiac arrest and remained in critical condition. An early toxicology report reportedly found no drugs in her system.