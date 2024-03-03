Porn Star Emily Willis' Family Starts GoFundMe For Medical Bills After Apparent OD

Emily Willis' family is crowdfunding to help pay the adult film star's mounting medical bills after she was hospitalized following an apparent overdose.

Emily's family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money to pay for her hospital stay and recovery ... with folks pitching in $13,305 towards a $60,000 goal.

TMZ broke the story ... Emily was transported to a medical facility in Thousand Oaks, CA last month following a call for service reporting a possible OD.

Emily, who is just 25 years old, was at a well-known celeb rehab location in Malibu when the incident occurred ... so it seems she was being treated for addiction when she was rushed to a hospital and placed in a critical care unit.

Her father says Emily is fighting "an incredibly tough and unforeseen battle" with a long road to recovery ahead, requiring lots of care.

Emily's dad says donations will go towards her medical bills, plus travel and accommodations for her family so they can be with her in the hospital.

