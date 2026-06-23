Porn Star Drake Von Tells Cops He Didn't Drink Before Alleged DUI Crash, On Video

Play video content Video: Porn Star Drake Von Tells Cops He Didn't Drink Before Alleged DUI Crash

Before cops slapped Drake Von in handcuffs following his DUI crash, the adult film star insisted he hadn't been drinking or using any substances behind the wheel ... and the exchange was all captured on police body camera footage obtained by TMZ.

The video shows Las Vegas Metro officers questioning Drake in an emergency room waiting area after Saturday's crash.

Play video content Video: Porn Star Drake Von Gets Arrested For DUI

During the conversation, Drake tells officers he had not consumed alcohol or any substances before driving. He says he recently purchased the Tesla and explains the last time he drank was about a week earlier at a party, where he had wine.

Drake also agrees to undergo sobriety testing when officers ask if he'll participate in an impairment test.

The footage ends with a stark contrast to his denials ... showing Drake being escorted out in handcuffs and placed into the back of a cop car.

We broke the story ... Drake was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor DUI charge following the crash.