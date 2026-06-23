Porn Star Drake Von Had Nitrous Oxide Tanks in Tesla During DUI Arrest, Cops Say

Drake Von's DUI case is getting a lot more gas behind it ... 'cause police say they found multiple nitrous oxide tanks inside his car after a scary crash in Las Vegas.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, officers found nitrous oxide tanks -- 13 in total -- as well as balloons and rubber bands inside the porn star's Tesla after a crash over the weekend.

The report says the wreck sent everyone involved to the hospital before police arrived. A witness told officers the Tesla pulled out from a Sonic parking lot and collided with a red Kia Soul ... and cops say a Sonic employee added that Drake appeared to be slumped over the wheel and looked intoxicated.

When officers later met Drake -- whose legal name is Dawson Bacon -- at the hospital, they say he had glossy eyes. The officer says Drake denied using alcohol, marijuana, or illegal drugs ... but told police he had used nitrous oxide about a month earlier.

Cops say they initially spotted two nitrous oxide containers near the passenger seat in plain view ... but claim a subsequent search of the car uncovered even more -- four additional large nitrous tanks and seven smaller nitrous tanks in the rear seat area.

The report says Drake declined to voluntarily provide a breath or blood sample, so cops got a warrant and drew his blood at the hospital. Police also requested testing for inhalants.