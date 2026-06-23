Porn Star Drake Von Had Nitrous Oxide Tanks in Tesla During DUI Arrest, Cops Say
Porn Star Drake Von Cops Found Nitrous Oxide Tanks During DUI Bust
Drake Von's DUI case is getting a lot more gas behind it ... 'cause police say they found multiple nitrous oxide tanks inside his car after a scary crash in Las Vegas.
According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, officers found nitrous oxide tanks -- 13 in total -- as well as balloons and rubber bands inside the porn star's Tesla after a crash over the weekend.
The report says the wreck sent everyone involved to the hospital before police arrived. A witness told officers the Tesla pulled out from a Sonic parking lot and collided with a red Kia Soul ... and cops say a Sonic employee added that Drake appeared to be slumped over the wheel and looked intoxicated.
When officers later met Drake -- whose legal name is Dawson Bacon -- at the hospital, they say he had glossy eyes. The officer says Drake denied using alcohol, marijuana, or illegal drugs ... but told police he had used nitrous oxide about a month earlier.
Cops say they initially spotted two nitrous oxide containers near the passenger seat in plain view ... but claim a subsequent search of the car uncovered even more -- four additional large nitrous tanks and seven smaller nitrous tanks in the rear seat area.
The report says Drake declined to voluntarily provide a breath or blood sample, so cops got a warrant and drew his blood at the hospital. Police also requested testing for inhalants.
As TMZ reported, Drake was arrested Saturday on a misdemeanor DUI charge. The arrest came just weeks after he was busted for allegedly trying to strangle his partner ... he was charged with two felonies -- domestic battery by strangulation and coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, in addition to misdemeanor domestic battery.