Prosecutors Scoff At Tiffany Haddish's Claim Delayed DUI Case Hurt Her Career

Tiffany Haddish says her DUI case has dragged on so long it should be thrown out ... but prosecutors are firing back, arguing the actress hasn't shown the delay actually hurt her.

According to new court documents, obtained by TMZ, the State of Georgia is urging a judge to reject Haddish's motion to dismiss the case, which stems from her January 2022 DUI arrest in Peachtree City.

Prosecutors acknowledge the more-than-four-year delay weighs against them, but they insist it wasn't intentional and shouldn't carry much weight. They also argue Haddish announced she was ready for trial, but never actually requested an immediate trial -- a distinction they say matters under Georgia law.

The filing takes direct aim at Haddish's claims that the unresolved case has damaged her career and limited her ability to travel internationally. Prosecutors say she's offered no evidence beyond broad assertions that she's lost work as an entertainer or been unable to visit certain countries because of the pending charges.

The State also argues Haddish hasn't really suffered from the delay, noting she has not been incarcerated while the case has been pending. As for her claims of anxiety and stress, prosecutors say those concerns are common in criminal cases and aren't enough on their own to justify dismissal.

As TMZ previously reported, Haddish asked the court last month to toss the case ... arguing the years-long delay had unfairly impacted both her personal and professional life. Her attorneys also blasted prosecutors over the handling of the case, calling the lengthy timeline "unprecedented."

The latest filing comes a few weeks after Haddish scored a partial courtroom win when a judge suppressed one field sobriety test and some statements tied to her arrest.