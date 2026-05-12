Tiffany Haddish Talks About George Floyd Joke at Kevin Hart Roast

Play video content Video: Tiffany Haddish Addresses George Floyd Joke at Kevin Hart Roast TMZ.com

Tiffany Haddish had "so much fun" at the Kevin Hart roast on Sunday ... but we wanted to know how she felt about that controversial George Floyd joke.

Tony Hinchcliffe made a WILD George Floyd joke while roasting Kevin Hart 💀



“The Black community is so proud of you… right now George Floyd is looking up at us all laughing so hard he can’t breathe.” pic.twitter.com/33T2anzhja @KillaKreww

Tiffany told us she was preoccupied, having to pee, and didn't catch it when Tony Hinchcliffe made a crack about Floyd -- who was killed in 2020 when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck until he couldn't breathe.

TH claims she didn't hear the joke, so she didn't comment on the controversial quip itself. But she did note that people who seem to be complaining are comedians who weren't invited to the show.