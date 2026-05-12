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Tiffany Haddish Talks About George Floyd Joke at Kevin Hart Roast

Tiffany Haddish People Aren't Mad About the George Floyd Joke ... They're Mad They Weren't Invited to the Roast!!!

By TMZ Staff
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Walk your talk
Video: Tiffany Haddish Addresses George Floyd Joke at Kevin Hart Roast
TMZ.com

Tiffany Haddish had "so much fun" at the Kevin Hart roast on Sunday ... but we wanted to know how she felt about that controversial George Floyd joke.

Tiffany told us she was preoccupied, having to pee, and didn't catch it when Tony Hinchcliffe made a crack about Floyd -- who was killed in 2020 when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck until he couldn't breathe.

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TH claims she didn't hear the joke, so she didn't comment on the controversial quip itself. But she did note that people who seem to be complaining are comedians who weren't invited to the show.

And that looks she gives the camera at the end tells you exactly how Tiffany's feeling about the criticism.

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