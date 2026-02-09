Kayla Nicole Ripped For Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Shade in Super Bowl Ad

Kayla Nicole is facing heat online again ... this time, for a Super Bowl ad where she took a jab at her ex, Travis Kelce, and his fiancé, Taylor Swift ... which quickly pissed off the Swiftes.

Nicole, 34, was featured in a Sleeper's commercial with Tiffany Haddish and NBA player Ben Simmons ... who played the role of the "ex-communicators" who offer help dealing with famous former flings.

Ever had a bad breakup? 🥀



The Ex-Communicators are HERE to confront your Ex so you don't have to 🤝 #SleeperTeamPicks pic.twitter.com/U7WDgZD0wd — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) February 8, 2026 @SleeperHQ

The social media influencer -- who was labeled the "Ex of a certain NFL Player" -- said in the ad that "Simmons and Haddish promised me that they could put an end to this whole 'ex-girlfriend' fiasco quickly."

Simmons interrupted, saying, "That doesn’t sound right."

While they went back and forth over the word choice, Simmons finally said "Swiftly" -- seemingly nodding to the pop star Swift.

Fans of Kelce and Swift -- who got engaged in August 2025 -- caught on to the not-so-subtle shade and slammed Nicole ... saying she should be embarrassed for "obsessing" over the couple.

"It's been 3 years, and you're still nothing more than the ex-girlfriend who can’t keep a man or a job," one fan wrote on social media.

Another person said, "Pathetic. She no longer gets to complain when the Swifties come after her. She is clearly keen to attract that attention. She’s really making this her personality? Like I said, pathetic."

the way Kayla Nicole put me on to this Toni Braxton HIT and i've been listening to it nonstop since 😭 pic.twitter.com/PBg5WXPPdF — spicebae (@spicebae_) November 5, 2025 @spicebae_

This isn't the first time Nicole drew criticism for taking shots at the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Last Halloween, she dressed up as Toni Braxton and performed the iconic "He Wasn't Man Enough for Me" song.