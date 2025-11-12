Kayla Nicole Denies Shading Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce With Halloween Costume

Play video content The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole

Kayla Nicole is insisting she was not sneak dissing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift with her Halloween costume ... saying she's "not in the business of tearing other women down" ... only honoring legends.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar's famous ex went on her "Pre-Game" podcast to detail her Toni Braxton outfit and dance routine she posted on her Instagram last month ... which had a ton of people interpreting it as a shot at "Tayvis", as she recreated the singer's "He Wasn't Man Enough" music video.

the way Kayla Nicole put me on to this Toni Braxton HIT and i've been listening to it nonstop since 😭 pic.twitter.com/PBg5WXPPdF — spicebae (@spicebae_) November 5, 2025 @spicebae_

Of course, the tune has several lines that folks took as a message to Swift in present day ... like "Do you know I dumped your husband, girlfriend?" and "Do you know he begged to stay with me? He wasn't man enough for me."

The model, influencer, and host is slamming all that talk, claiming it was solely a tribute ... and the narratives being projected weren't based in reality.

"For me, this moment was about celebrating an icon in my culture. Someone that I have listened to since I was very, very young -- whether it was in the car with my mother, whether it was me in high school stealing my mom's CDs ... playing it in my whip on the way to high school."

"Shoutout Toni Braxton. You guys, she commented on my post ... and I feel like that in itself, I feel like I won Halloween."

KN's got a history of sending a message with her Halloween outfit choices ... as she dressed up as Teyana Taylor to clap back at Iman Shumpert for dumping her for the singer/actress.