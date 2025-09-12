Kayla Nicole Sidesteps Question About Travis Kelce's Engagement To Taylor Swift

If Kayla Nicole has thoughts on Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift ... she isn't sharing them publicly just yet.

The NFL star's ex appeared at a red carpet event in New York City on Thursday night -- and while she took a few questions, one she didn't want to broach was Kelce and Swift's impending "I Dos."

Check out Nicole's interview with the Daily Mail out at the House of Champion event ... when she was asked for her opinion on Kelce's relationship with Swift, she quickly pivoted.

"Oh," she said, "no, no, no."

"But I'm really happy to be here at Champion, though!" she added. "This is a good party."

It's hardly the first time Kayla's bristled at being associated with Kelce since their split ... back in May, she implored people to stop referring to her as "somebody's ex."