Kayla Nicole Wants Out Of Travis Kelce's Shadow, Stop Calling Me His Ex!

It's been three years since Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce split for good, ending their on-again, off-again relationship ... and Nicole is letting the world know she's over still being called his ex -- saying she wants out of his shadow!

Nicole swung by the "Second Wind Podcast," when former track and field champ Marion Jones asked Nicole for her thoughts on the media's portrayal of her since the breakup with the future Hall of Famer.

The 33-year-old responded, saying it's annoying to go into an interview and talk passionately, only for the headline to be something regarding her split with Trav.

"It's like, 'damn, girl, did you listen to anything,'" Nicole said. "I am human and take it with a grain of salt now. One day, they're going to have to stop calling me someone's ex. I don't know if that means I have to date someone else publicly, but they're going to have to just let it go. Until then, I'm going to ride this off into the sunset."

Kayla's not wrong ... she's almost always linked to Kelce.

Nicole knows there's nothing much she can do to stop the label ... but hopes her perseverance can help others.

"If I can make her feel like she's seen and understood, and if I can make it out of something like this, so she, that's what my job here is to do. Other than that, I don't care. I simply don't care."