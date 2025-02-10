Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Celebrates Eagles' Super Bowl Win

Play video content

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs getting wrecked in the Super Bowl put a smile on his ex-girlfriend's face ... with Kayla Nicole basking in the Philadelphia Eagles' glory after the lopsided win.

The influencer and model was smack dab in the middle of the crazed Birds fans at the Superdome on Sunday ... and at one point in the contest, she joined the Philly supporters in their "Fly Eagles Fly" fight song.

The Eagles ultimately gave the Chiefs an epic ass-whooping ... and once the scoreboard hit zeroes, it was time to party.

Kayla -- who spent years rooting for the opposition while dating the superstar tight end -- welcomed fellow newcomers to the Eagles' side while celebrating the results on the field ... saying, "they said there's room on the wagon yall." while blowing confetti into the camera.

Of course, Kayla is no longer a member of Chiefs Kingdom after Kelce moved on with Taylor Swift ... in fact, she admitted earlier in the playoffs she was bored of Kansas City's dominance.