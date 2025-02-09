Taylor Swift Arrives at Caesars Superdome for Super Bowl LIX

Taylor Swift is ready to cheer on her man ... because she's just arrived at the stadium for Super Bowl LIX.

The pop star arrived at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans just minutes ago ... wearing jean shorts, a long white blazer and knee-high white boots. She entered the stadium with rapper, Ice Spice.

One person who won't be joining Taylor in her Super Bowl suite -- Blake Lively. We broke the story ... Taylor and Blake's friendship is fractured after a text surfaced where Blake told Justin Baldoni she was Khaleesi (from 'GoT') and hubby Ryan Reynolds and Taylor were her "dragons."

Play video content X/@FOX8NOLA

Taylor and Trav have been in The Big Easy for a few days. The couple had dinner with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on Friday night. Taylor and her girlfriends went out for dinner together Saturday night without Travis, who was resting up for the big game.