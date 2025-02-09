Dave Portnoy Supports Travis Kelce Proposing To Taylor Swift After Super Bowl Win

Play video content TMZSports.com

Some diehard Swifties are hoping Travis Kelce gets on one knee and proposes to Taylor Swift if the Chiefs win yet another Super Bowl on Sunday ... and you can include Dave Portnoy in that crowd -- 'cause he tells TMZ Sports it would be a "great move."

We caught up with El Presidente -- a massive Swiftie -- down in the Big Easy ahead of the Big Game ... and while he's not confident enough to put a few bucks down on a postgame proposal, he's giving the possibility his full support.

"They kind of are the first couple of the United States," Portnoy said. "The Super Bowl is as big as it gets, so I actually like that. I actually like that move."

Portnoy did point out it might be TOO big of a moment for Swift's liking ... as chances are she'd want it to be more of a private thing.

It's a topic media members have been trying to get Kelce to touch on during Super Bowl availability all week ... but unfortunately for fans wanting a nugget of info, he has refused to spill the beans.

There was some belief they were already engaged back in October following a comment from NFL legend and current ESPN commentator Troy Aikman ... but sources close to the couple denied the speculation at the time.