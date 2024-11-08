Dave Portnoy Claims Zach Bryan Kicked His Dog Out of Dressing Room

Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy sat down with Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia to spill some tea about her ex, Zach Bryan -- claiming Zach kicked his rescue dog, Miss Peaches, out of a dressing room.

Dave recounted how the alleged incident happened at the country singer's July concert at Gillette Stadium outside Boston ... and Brianna responded on Thursday's "BFFs" podcast, saying she had no clue it went down, since -- as far as she knew -- Zach was totally fine with him bringing both his dog and hers.

Dave elaborated ... saying at one point he was heading back to the dressing room when he caught sight of Zach with the dog as he was escorting her out.

Zach apparently mentioned he was just moving Peaches to another room, but didn't give a reason why -- Dave even pointed out the new location the pup was heading to was kinda dangerous for the dog, saying there was a bunch of equipment scattered around.

DP, who has nothing but praise for Peaches as one of the chillest dogs around, admitted he couldn’t figure out why Zach did it. He even speculated it might've been a personal thing -- saying Zach is not a fan of him, so maybe that extends to Peaches!

Meanwhile, Brianna also shared in the podcast that her relationship with Zach was rocky from the beginning, claiming he was emotionally abusive.