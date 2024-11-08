Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dave Portnoy Claims Zach Bryan Kicked His Dog Out of Dressing Room

Dave Portnoy Zach Bryan Kicked My Dog Out Of Dressing Room!!!

dave portnoy peaches zach bryan getty insta 1
Getty Composite

Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy sat down with Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia to spill some tea about her ex, Zach Bryan -- claiming Zach kicked his rescue dog, Miss Peaches, out of a dressing room.

Dave recounted how the alleged incident happened at the country singer's July concert at Gillette Stadium outside Boston ... and Brianna responded on Thursday's "BFFs" podcast, saying she had no clue it went down, since -- as far as she knew -- Zach was totally fine with him bringing both his dog and hers.

110824_dave_portnoy_kal
HE CROSSED THE LINE
BFFs / Barstool Sports

Dave elaborated ... saying at one point he was heading back to the dressing room when he caught sight of Zach with the dog as he was escorting her out.

Zach apparently mentioned he was just moving Peaches to another room, but didn't give a reason why -- Dave even pointed out the new location the pup was heading to was kinda dangerous for the dog, saying there was a bunch of equipment scattered around.

Zach Bryan & Brianna LaPaglia Together
Launch Gallery
Happier Times Launch Gallery

DP, who has nothing but praise for Peaches as one of the chillest dogs around, admitted he couldn’t figure out why Zach did it. He even speculated it might've been a personal thing -- saying Zach is not a fan of him, so maybe that extends to Peaches!

110724_brianna_chickenfry-kal
for the girlies
BFFs / Barstool Sports

Meanwhile, Brianna also shared in the podcast that her relationship with Zach was rocky from the beginning, claiming he was emotionally abusive.

zach bryan
TMZ.com

The claim shed some light on why things fell apart last month -- and a moving truck was spotted outside Zach's Massachusetts mansion yesterday -- with Brianna later officially confirming she's movin' on out.

related articles