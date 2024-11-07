Brianna LaPaglia Appears to Be Moving Out of Zach Bryan's Massachusetts Home

Brianna LaPaglia appears to not be wasting any time moving on from her rocky split with ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan -- a moving truck was spotted outside his Massachusetts mansion.

TMZ obtained a picture outside Zach's waterfront mansion an hour south of Boston Thursday. He bought the property for $7.450 million in July to be closer to Brianna, who splits her time between NYC and MA, where she's originally from.

It's very clear based on this picture that the breakup, which has been splashed all over headlines, is complete.

As we reported ... Zach's been keeping his distance from the Barstool Sports personality -- she recently spilled that he went full block mode on her after he split with her last month.

Zach let the cat out of the bag last month on his Instagram Story, announcing their split -- a total shocker to Brianna, who later posted a tearful video saying she was blindsided and had zero clue he’d go public with the breakup.