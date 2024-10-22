Zach Bryan Announces Breakup With Girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia

update

10:10 AM PT -- Brianna LaPaglia responded to the breakup news stating she's feeling "really blindsided" and going to hop off social media while she tries to heal privately.

She thanked everyone for their kind words, and says she'll be back when she's ready to talk.

Zach Bryan has confirmed his relationship with podcaster Brianna LaPaglia is over ... announcing his new relationship status on social media.

Amid ongoing gossip about the pair, Zach posted to his Instagram Stories Tuesday, announcing his decision to end things with the Barstool Sports personality (AKA Brianna Chickenfry).

In a message to his fans, Zach noted he still has "respect and love" for Brianna, despite their decision to break up with each other.

He continued ... "She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her. I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things."

Per the country singer, his difficult year led him to decide it'd "be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways."

He added ... "I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna's privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too."

Before signing off his note, he apologized to anyone he may've let down ... indicating he "failed people that love me," as well as himself.

Speculation about a breakup arose after Zach was reportedly spotted being active on a dating app. Brianna then added further fuel to the chatter when she posted a cryptic note on Instagram Monday, where she wrote about life going on after hardship.

She penned ... "The world keeps on spinning in hopes of showing you that you can as well."

Zach and Brianna first began dating in the summer of 2023 ... celebrating their 1-year anniversary back in July. At the time, Brianna declared Zach her "person forever," noting there wasn't "a damn thing I wouldn't do for ya."

We've reached out to Zach's rep for comment ... so far, no word back.