Megyn Kelly Blasts Zach Bryan's Taylor Swift Apology: 'Where Are Your Balls?'

Play video content The Megyn Kelly Show

Megyn Kelly doesn't think Zach Bryan is a "real" man after the country singer fled from social media in the wake of making controversial comments about Taylor Swift.

During Thursday's broadcast of her SiriusXM podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," the conservative commentator weighed in on the "Bad Blood" instigated by Bryan ... when he infuriated Swifties by suggesting Kanye "Ye" West is better than Taylor.

Kelly made it clear she was less than impressed with the country star's apologetic handling of the controversy, commenting on her show ... "Oh my God, I’m sorry, Zach Bryan, where are your balls? Mankind would like to know."

Remember, less than a day after posting the controversial comment, Bryan apologized for his behavior, in which he explained he was drunk when writing the post -- and subsequently deactivated his social media.

Kelly felt Bryan shouldn't have apologized for sharing his opinion ... noting she got "secondhand embarrassment" reading the singer's mea culpa.

As the media personality put it ... she makes "negative comments about Taylor Swift" all the time, and isn't worried one bit about Swifties' wrath.

She continued ... "Oh, my God, I miss the real men. I’m sorry, Zach, but I miss real men."

However, others don't blame Bryan for trying to make amends with Swift's loyal fanbase ... who've considered West a nemesis since the rapper interrupted the pop star's acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs.