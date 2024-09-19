Zach Bryan Apologizes to Taylor Swift Fans For Saying Kanye Is Better
Zach Bryan's backing off his recent Taylor Swift comments ... apologizing to her legions of fans after he says he did some drunk posting on X the other night.
The singer-songwriter posted a pic of T-Swift's album cover of "The Tortured Poets Department" ... explaining he recently wrote he thinks Kanye makes better music than Swift because he drunkenly tried to compare two albums -- and, it came out all wrong.
ZB says he was speaking strictly musically, and wasn't cosigning any of Ye's other beliefs ... before adding he loves Taylor's music too -- and simply screwed up in his post.
In a follow-up post, Zach claims he's been going through a tough time in his life ... and projected his own issues onto Taylor. He says it came off as super rude -- and didn't embody the respect he has for the pop star.
Bryan says TS has been a force of nature for years ... and, he offers some advice to fans too -- encouraging them not to "drink and tweet."
ICYMI ... Zach deactivated his X account after tweeting out "eagles > chiefs Kanye > Taylor who’s with me" -- basically saying Tay's archnemesis is the better of the two artists.
Of course, Swifties were quick to react ... calling Zach out for his comment -- and forcing him to turn off his social media for a bit.
It seems Zach's rethinking his music math now ... and, laying on the apology pretty dang thick.