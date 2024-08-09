Travis Kelce's Dad Blasts Kanye West For Lyrics About Son, Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's dad is telling Kanye West to keep his son's name out of his f***ing mouth ... calling Ye out for talking about Trav and Taylor Swift -- saying it's all fueled by mental illness.

Ed Kelce -- pop to Trav and his former footballing bro Jason Kelce -- reposted an article from Daily Mail focused on some of Ye's new lyrics about the biggest celeb couple in the world.

In case you haven't listened to "Vultures 2" ... Kanye raps, "I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce" -- a pretty innocuous line, until you remember Kanye and Taylor are sworn enemies.

Clearly, Ed listened ... 'cause he captioned his post, "Mental illness on full display."

West has admitted to dealing with bipolar disorder ... so, Ed's comments will definitely hit close to home for KW, who continues to name-drop Taylor, despite their longstanding feud.

Years after interrupting Taylor on the MTV Video Music Awards stage in 2009, Kanye released the track "Famous" ... where he joked he thought he could still get it on with T-Swizzle -- since he "made that bitch famous."

Kanye and then-wife Kim Kardashian later leaked video showing he'd actually called Taylor before the song dropped to read her the lyrics, trying to say she was cool with the song ... though the lyrics West read to her didn't include the word "bitch" -- a major sticking point.

The two still aren't on good terms -- neither are Taylor and Kim -- so, every Ye lyric about the biggest pop star in the world carries extra weight.